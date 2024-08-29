India's SpiceJet flies empty in Dubai in second disruption this month

India's SpiceJet aircraft prepares for landing at the airport in Mumbai on July 15, 2008. — Reuters

BENGALURU: India's SpiceJet (SPJT.BO) had to operate empty flights from Dubai as passengers were not allowed to check in due to the airline's unpaid airport dues, The Hindu daily reported on Thursday, marking at least the second such disruption this month.

This is the latest in a long list of troubles for SpiceJet, which has struggled to fully restore operations despite multiple fundraises over the last year.

Some of SpiceJet's lessors took it to court to settle unpaid dues and also requested that India's aviation regulator de-register their planes. This led to the airline's planes being grounded, and has weighed on its results including in the first quarter.

Indian news agency PTI on August 2 reported that some SpiceJet flights in Dubai had been cancelled due to non-payment of dues, with the company citing "operational reasons" for the cancellations.

A senior official at India's Ministry of Civil Aviation told The Hindu that they were "monitoring SpiceJet."

SpiceJet and Dubai Airports Co did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Earlier this month, SpiceJet said it reached a settlement with Mumbai airport over "a minor financial matter," hours after the airport in a now deleted post on social media platform X warned of temporary disruptions to the airline's operations.