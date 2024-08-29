 
Geo News

Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson revive late Toby Keith's spirit with moving show

Different country artists including Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson paid the late Toby Keith a nod during his tribute concert

By
Web Desk
|

August 29, 2024

Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson revive late Toby Keiths spirit with moving show
Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson revive late Toby Keith's spirit with moving show

Toby Keith was just remembered by man different country music artists on NBC’s much-anticipated tribute concert.

Even though there were many sentimental moments, the program was mainly centered around celebrating the memory of the American Soldier crooner, who passed away due to stomach cancer of February 5, 2024, in his home town, Oklahoma.

Amongst them, Lainey Wilson, took the stage with a memorable entrance as the Heart Like A Truck singer made her appearance at the rear of the arena on the back of Cowboy, the horse she rode as a co-star on the hit TV drama, Yellowstone.

Lainey Wilson and Cowboy at the tribute concert
Lainey Wilson and Cowboy at the tribute concert 

Wilson dismounted and joined Jamey Johnson for a duet of the song, befitting of her entrance, that is, Beer for My Horses.

Meanwhile, it was the rising country artist, Jelly Roll, who brought moved the entire audience to tears, including Keith’s son, Stelen Covel, as he introduced the song, My List.

Addressing the lyrics, “I won’t break my back for a million bucks / I can't take to my grave / So why put off for tomorrow / What I could get done today,” the Save Me hitmaker shared how the late musician “inspired me to be a better father,” dedicating the song to Keith’s family.

Michael Jackson's ex guard uncovers what really killed ‘King of Pop'
Michael Jackson's ex guard uncovers what really killed ‘King of Pop'
Suki Waterhouse surprises fans with new collaboration
Suki Waterhouse surprises fans with new collaboration
Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes hit relationship rough patch after Montecito move
Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes hit relationship rough patch after Montecito move
Nicki Minaj makes exciting reveal for upcoming 'Pink Friday 2' Deluxe version
Nicki Minaj makes exciting reveal for upcoming 'Pink Friday 2' Deluxe version
Only thing keeping Jennifer Lopez 'sane' amid Ben Affleck dating rumours
Only thing keeping Jennifer Lopez 'sane' amid Ben Affleck dating rumours
Winona Ryder reveals she faced 'difficult experiences' in acting career
Winona Ryder reveals she faced 'difficult experiences' in acting career
Margot Robbie competing with Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively: Report
Margot Robbie competing with Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively: Report
Jennifer Lopez back on single market after Ben Affleck divorce: Source
Jennifer Lopez back on single market after Ben Affleck divorce: Source