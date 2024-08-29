Video of Chinese women locking toddler in plane toilet sparks outrage

A Juneyao Airlines Airbus A320 passenger aircraft is parked at the Airbus factory in Blagnac near Toulouse on July 1, 2020. — Reuters

A video has gone viral in China in which two women can be seen locking a crying toddler in a toilet of an aeroplane.



The incident took place during a flight on the plane of Juneyao Airlines which was flying from Guiyang to Shanghai, as per BBC.

The video has sparked debate on the internet in China on how to manage children's tantrums in public places after one woman in the video, Gou Tingting, posted the video of herself carrying a crying baby girl inside the toilet.

In contrast, the other woman could be heard telling the girl that she could leave the cubicle only if she ceased crying.

Tingting hoped to pose herself as a saviour and helpers of others on board but she soon faced backlash from the public.



The viewers accused Tingting of bullying the child and told her she lacked “empathy”.

"Children cannot control their emotions when they are one or two years old. What's wrong with crying? Didn't you cry when you were young too?", one of the viewers commented on Weibo.

Responding to the backlash, Tingting who stated that she does not prefer to be a bystander but wants to take action, “I just wanted to calm the child down and let everyone rest," further explaining on the Chinese social media site Douyin that due to the cries of the child, some passengers were forced to move to the back of the plane.

At the same time, some had to stuff tissues in their ears to block out the persistent crying of the girl, as per Tingting.

The airline has claimed that the two women were permitted to mind the girl by her grandmother who had started crying during the flight, urging some to back their actions as they were given consent to do so.

As per Chinese media, the toddler is one-year-old but the airline failed to provide this detail.