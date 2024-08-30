Prince Harry makes surprising decision after meeting Prince William in UK

Prince Harry has made a surprising move by deciding not to give any interviews to promote the paperback release of his bombshell memoir, Spare.

According to Daily Mail, the Duke of Sussex seems to be avoiding another conflict with the Royal family by refusing to promote his book.



This comes as the Duke crossed paths with his estranged brother, Prince William, at the funeral of their uncle Lord Robert Fellowes in the UK.

A source has revealed that Meghan Markle’s husband is not contractually obliged to promote the paperback edition, which will be published on October 22 in the US and October 24 in the UK.

Speaking on the matter, royal commentator Richard Eden said that he understands the Duke "is not planning to give any interviews to publicise the paperback edition.”

"My news will come as a relief to the Royal Family, who were subjected to a series of tell-all interviews with Prince Harry when he was promoting the publication of the hardback edition in January last year."

At the time of the release of his memoir, Harry accused "certain members" of the Royal Family of being "complicit" in leaking stories to the British press, in a scathing ITV interview.

"Those certain members have decided to get in the bed with the devil, right? - to rehabilitate their image. If you need to do that, or you want to do that, you choose to do that - well, that is a choice. That's up to you,” the Duke said.

"But the moment that that rehabilitation comes at the detriment of others - me, other members of my family - then that's where I draw the line."