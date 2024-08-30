 
Geo News

Barry Keoghan rooting for Sabrina Carpenter amid breakup rumours

Barry Keoghan plays supportive boyfriend as Sabrina Carpenter announces surprise song 'Busy Woman'

By
Web Desk
|

August 30, 2024

Barry Keoghan rooting for Sabrina Carpenter amid breakup rumours

Barry Keoghan is hyping up his on-and-off girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter on social media.

Carpenter, 25, just dropped a new track Busy Woman right after releasing her new album Short n' Sweet and announced it on social media with a picture of herself. 

“Lets f**** go!!,” Keoghan, 31, replied with a fire and tempted emoji under the post.

Barry Keoghan rooting for Sabrina Carpenter amid breakup rumours

By June of this year, their relationship seemed in full swing, with Keoghan even starring in Carpenter’s steamy Please Please Please music video.

Now as per People, rumours of a suspected split have been circulating for ten days. Even three days after the insider spilled to the outlet about the 'on-and-off' nature of their relationship, Keoghan did not show any such signs when he liked the Espresso singer's flirty Instagram post, which showed her in baby blue lingerie.

The pair initially sparked romance speculation in December 2023 when they were spotted on a dinner date in Los Angeles, just three months after they met at Paris Fashion Week in September. 

The couple also cosied up to each other at a Grammys afterparty in February after their collaborative music video which was followed by their red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in March and then Met Gala in May.

Keoghan also supported Carpenter when she opened for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Singapore in March.

Prince Harry's IGF shares exciting news as duke secretly visits UK
Prince Harry's IGF shares exciting news as duke secretly visits UK
Naomi Watts' kids proudly support father Liev Schreiber amid film's premiere
Naomi Watts' kids proudly support father Liev Schreiber amid film's premiere
Queen Camilla receives huge blow from King Charles in appalling move video
Queen Camilla receives huge blow from King Charles in appalling move
Gigi Hadid's mother Yolanda Hadid engaged to longtime beau after 6 years
Gigi Hadid's mother Yolanda Hadid engaged to longtime beau after 6 years
Angelina Jolie tears up after receiving surprising applaud from audience video
Angelina Jolie tears up after receiving surprising applaud from audience
Prince Harry wants to please Meghan Markle with THIS move: 'William will be furious' video
Prince Harry wants to please Meghan Markle with THIS move: 'William will be furious'
JLo's BFF Leah Remini ends marriage with Angelo Pagan after 21 years
JLo's BFF Leah Remini ends marriage with Angelo Pagan after 21 years
Prince Harry makes surprising decision after meeting Prince William in UK
Prince Harry makes surprising decision after meeting Prince William in UK