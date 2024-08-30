Emma Roberts reveals her 'true dream' of playing THIS pop star in her biopic

Emma Roberts shared reaction to the idea of playing Britney Spears in the pop star's upcoming biopic.

Britney released her explosive memoir The Woman In Me last year while shattering bestselling records and ignited a bidding war over the movie rights.

According to Daily Mail, a film adaptation is officially in the works at Universal, with Crazy Rich Asians and Wicked director Jon M. Chu.

It is worth mentioning that the Toxic singer's former assistant Felicia Culotta, who was with Britney from 1997 to 2007, recently floated Emma as a potential lead of the biopic.

When she heard about the recommendation, Emma Roberts shared her response to Cosmopolitan.

In regards to this, Emma stated, “I was like: ‘I love her assistant.’ I mean, it’s my true dream to play Britney Spears. It’s a rumor, but I hope maybe it’ll come true.”

Furthermore, the Holidate actress continued by admitting, “I mean, I remember I locked myself in my room and listened to In The Zone and said: ‘I cannot leave this room until I memorize every word.’”

As per the publication, Emma's comments went public the same day Britney posted and then deleted a close-up Instagram picture along with a message about her feeling "lucky."

However, she did not specify if the message was directed at Halsey, who recently released a song called Lucky in which she sampled Britney's beloved 2000 track of the same name.