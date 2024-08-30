 
Angelina Jolie channels Maria Callas with the opera star's actual jewelry

Angelina Jolie attended the premier of her biopic 'Maria' at 81st Venice International Film Festival

August 30, 2024

Angelina Jolie turned heads at the 81st Venice International Film Festival.

Jolie attended the festival for the premiere of Maria, a biopic in which she stars as the legendary opera singer Maria Callas.

For her red carpet appearance, the actress, 49, not only stunned fans in her Tamara Ralph chiffon gown and faux fur stole, but she also opted the historic jewelry of Callas.

Jolie donned a 1972 Rose Ouvrante brooch that originally belonged to Callas. The actress also worn the piece in the film.

Additionally, she also wore 1971 Panthère brooch from the Cartier Collection, another piece that once belonged to Callas.

Angelina Jolie received an eight minute standing ovation at the premiere, which brought tears in her eyes.

While speaking about the project at the press conference, the Mr & Mrs. Smith actress revealed that she spent almost seven months to prepare for the iconic role.

It is worth mentioning that Jolie's stunning appearance at the festival comes amid her ongoing personal divorce battle with ex husband Brad Pitt. 

