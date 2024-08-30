Amy Dowden set for 'empowering' welcome to 'Strictly' after cancer battle

Amy Dowden is making her return to Strictly show during its 20th anniversary.



The professional dancer, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023, was unable to compete in last year's season. however, now Amy is heading back to the ballroom.

As reported by MailOnline, Amy expressed her happiness, "I am so excited for every element of being back with my Strictly family," adding, “I am so grateful to get this opportunity, especially as it's such a special year for this legendary show.”

The outlet shared that Amy says she feels like it's her first year again.

The 34-year-old cancer survivor will be welcomed with an "empowering" group dance in her honour which will be choreographed by Jason Gilkison.

The dance routine will be performed on a medley of Training Season by Dua Lipa, Busy Earnin' and Keep Moving both by Jungle.

Earlier this week, Amy in her newly released BBC documentary, got emotional while discussing the online trolling she faced after sharing her breast cancer journey.

While sharing her struggles, she said that it was difficult for her "to control her emotions" due to “harsh messages” she received online.

She expressed that she would want "the most extreme trolls to face criminal convictions as she revealed she understood how teenagers take their own lives due to online bullying.”