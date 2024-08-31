King Charles makes bombshell decision on Princess Diana's death anniversary

King Charles III left royal fans in surprise with his major decision on Princess Diana's 27the death anniversary.

The 75-year-old monarch, who's receiving cancer treatment, achieved a major milestone as he marked a special anniversary during royal first in Scotland on Saturday.

During his first outing since Harry's UK trip, the King got back to nature as he opened the Royal Horticultural Society Aberdeen's Summer Flower Show at Duthie Park on a special day for the show as it marked its 200th anniversary.

The monarch's outing also marked an important milestone for him as it was his first visit since becoming the RHSA Patron. The special role was previously held by the late Queen who inherited it from her father King George VI.

The King was all smiles and in high spirits as he viewed beautiful floral displays and saw vegetables entered in the National Vegetable Society Scottish Group vegetable competition.

King Charles, according to some, renewed Princess Diana's memories with his outing on her anniversary as a large number of fans gathered outside Kensington Palace, former residence of the late Princess, to pay special tributes to Prince William and Prince Harry's mother.