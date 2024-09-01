 
Geo News

Prince William leaves Prince Harry in tears with new shocking decision

Prince William breaks silence over future ties with his estranged brother Prince Harry

By
Web Desk
|

September 01, 2024

Prince William makes shocking decision about Harrys future in royal fold
Prince William makes shocking decision about Harry's future in royal fold

Prince William seemingly made a final call about a future reunion with his estranged brother, Prince Harry. 

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex recently visited the UK to attend the memorial service of his beloved uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes. 

During Harry's brief appearance at the sad event, the former working royal met eyes with the future King, however, the siblings maintained distance to avoid creating drama.

Harry and William's surprising reunion raised speculations about reconciliation between the royal siblings. 

However, royal commentator Tom Quinn claimed the Prince of Wales has realised that he "really doesn’t need Harry any more," leaving the Duke of Sussex heartbroken. 

In conversation with The Mirror, he said, "[William] feels Harry has been the complete opposite of a supporting younger brother and everything he does makes William‘s life more difficult.

The royal expert added, "Harry is also a reminder of past trauma and upset which William sees as very damaging to the monarchy and anything that damages the monarchy damages William’s future and that of his heir Prince George."

Adele confirms 'incredibly long' music hiatus in final Munich show
Adele confirms 'incredibly long' music hiatus in final Munich show
Katie Price reveals why she only dates younger men
Katie Price reveals why she only dates younger men
Marvel hints return of THIS iconic character in new trailer video
Marvel hints return of THIS iconic character in new trailer
'Boyz II Men' alum Michael McCary makes big announcement
'Boyz II Men' alum Michael McCary makes big announcement
King Charles expresses his true feelings after Prince William, Harry's reunion video
King Charles expresses his true feelings after Prince William, Harry's reunion
Lainey Wilson gets candid about her 'every day' love for bell bottoms
Lainey Wilson gets candid about her 'every day' love for bell bottoms
Prince William turns deaf ear to Prince Harry's emotional appeal
Prince William turns deaf ear to Prince Harry's emotional appeal
Louis Partridge hard launches relationship with Olivia Rodrigo
Louis Partridge hard launches relationship with Olivia Rodrigo