Prince William leaves Prince Harry in tears with new shocking decision

Prince William makes shocking decision about Harry's future in royal fold

Prince William seemingly made a final call about a future reunion with his estranged brother, Prince Harry.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex recently visited the UK to attend the memorial service of his beloved uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes.

During Harry's brief appearance at the sad event, the former working royal met eyes with the future King, however, the siblings maintained distance to avoid creating drama.

Harry and William's surprising reunion raised speculations about reconciliation between the royal siblings.

However, royal commentator Tom Quinn claimed the Prince of Wales has realised that he "really doesn’t need Harry any more," leaving the Duke of Sussex heartbroken.

In conversation with The Mirror, he said, "[William] feels Harry has been the complete opposite of a supporting younger brother and everything he does makes William‘s life more difficult.



The royal expert added, "Harry is also a reminder of past trauma and upset which William sees as very damaging to the monarchy and anything that damages the monarchy damages William’s future and that of his heir Prince George."