Pakistan's Ahsan Ayaz beats India to win Colleyville Open Squash 2024

Pakistan's squash player Ahsan Ayaz. — Reporter

Pakistan's Hasan Ayaz brought honour to the country as he beat Indian opponent in the Colleyville Open Squash 2024 final on Sunday.

The third-seeded Ayaz secured a 3-1 win against Yash Bhargava to clinch the title.

Ayaz clinched the first game, but Bhargava made a comeback by winning the second. However, Ayaz bounced back to win the remaining two games, adding another trophy to his career.

The final scores were 11-6, 8-11, 11-3, and 11-8 in favor of Ayaz.

Earlier, Ahsan Ayaz had defeated Malaysia's Yee Xian Siow in the semi-finals and Ireland's Denis Gilevskiy in the second round.

This marks Ayaz's fifth title since comeback from injury.

The Colleyville Open Squash Tournament had a total prize money of $3,000.