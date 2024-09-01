 
Geo News

Pakistan's Ahsan Ayaz beats India to win Colleyville Open Squash 2024

Ahsan Ayaz played against India's Yash Bhargava in squash tournament final

By
Faizan Lakhani
|

September 01, 2024

Pakistans squash player Ahsan Ayaz. —  Reporter
Pakistan's squash player Ahsan Ayaz. —  Reporter

Pakistan's Hasan Ayaz brought honour to the country as he beat Indian opponent in the Colleyville Open Squash 2024 final on Sunday. 

The third-seeded Ayaz secured a 3-1 win against Yash Bhargava to clinch the title. 

Ayaz clinched the first game, but Bhargava made a comeback by winning the second. However, Ayaz bounced back to win the remaining two games, adding another trophy to his career.

The final scores were 11-6, 8-11, 11-3, and 11-8 in favor of Ayaz.

Earlier, Ahsan Ayaz had defeated Malaysia's Yee Xian Siow in the semi-finals and Ireland's Denis Gilevskiy in the second round.

This marks Ayaz's fifth title since comeback from injury.

The Colleyville Open Squash Tournament had a total prize money of $3,000. 

Cristiano Ronaldo to join Portugal squad for upcoming UEFA Nations League
Cristiano Ronaldo to join Portugal squad for upcoming UEFA Nations League
Cristiano Ronaldo 'honoured' to receive major UEFA Champions League award
Cristiano Ronaldo 'honoured' to receive major UEFA Champions League award
Pak vs Ban: First day of second Test called off due to rain
Pak vs Ban: First day of second Test called off due to rain
Swiatek calls for more tools to help players combat online abuse
Swiatek calls for more tools to help players combat online abuse
Shoaib Malik 'thrilled' to mentor Stallions ahead of Champions One-Day Cup video
Shoaib Malik 'thrilled' to mentor Stallions ahead of Champions One-Day Cup
Bangladesh eye maiden series win against Afridi-less Pakistan
Bangladesh eye maiden series win against Afridi-less Pakistan
President Zardari confers Hilal-e-Imtiaz upon Olympian Arshad Nadeem video
President Zardari confers Hilal-e-Imtiaz upon Olympian Arshad Nadeem
Shaheen Afridi dropped from second Test against Bangladesh
Shaheen Afridi dropped from second Test against Bangladesh