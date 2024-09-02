Venice Film Festival delivers verdict on 'Wolfs'

A much-anticipated collaboration of George Clooney and Brad Pitt after decades, Wolfs seems to receive an energetic response at the Venice Film Festival.



Though, less-than a ten-minute ovation, the iconic duo's project received over five-minute greetings at the official screening of the Apple TV+ film, according to Deadline.

Inside the Sala Grande, the superhero pair met with a raving reception from the audience and their fellow actors including Cate Blanchett and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Apart from the rocking reaction, the Batman star apparently sensed the urgency to set the record straight after a report claims the two leading stars have charged a whopping $35 million each for the action comedy.

“[It was] an interesting article and whatever her source was for our salary, it is millions and millions and millions of dollars less than what was reported," the Oscar winner responded during a conversation with the media.

"And I am only saying that because I think it’s bad for our industry if that’s what people think is the standard bearer for salaries," he continued. “I think that’s terrible, it’ll make it impossible to make films."

Wolfs will set to hit the cinemas on Sept, 1.