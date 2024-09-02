 
Katie Holmes mourns the loss of close member: 'Heartbroken'

Katie Holmes opens her heart on social media after losing a special person

September 02, 2024

Katie Holmes is in the grieving phase after her fellow actor from Dawson's Creek, Obi Ndefo, died on Aug 31.

His announcement of death came from his sister Nkem Ndefo, who shared on social that her brother was no more. He was 51.

Remembering him, the Batman Begins star took a screenshot of her costar Mary-Margaret Humes tribute to the late actor, and wrote a caption on her Instagram Story, "He was wonderful to work with and such a kind man. I send prayers and grace to his family. Rest in Peace."

Back to Mary's tribute, who was Obi's mom in the teen drama, penned a lengthy caption saying, "These words don’t come easy. It’s hard for me to conceive that you have left us, my dear friend."

"You always were and always will be a bright shining light. What an example of pure unfiltered love and tenacity you set as you faced life’s challenges of recent."

She continued, "I will cherish all of our messages of love and support to each other over the past few years. Rest in peace sweet warrior."

