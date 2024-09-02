Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reignite Royal family feud with latest move

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have sparked further tensions with the Royal family despite rumours that they want to reconcile with King Charles, Prince William and the rest of the clan.



With their recent high-profile trip to Colombia, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have upset the monarch and the Prince of Wales, claimed a source.

A source close to the matter told In Touch Weekly that Charles and William are also annoyed by Harry and Meghan’s use of Royal titles to promote their personal brand.

Speaking with the publication, the insider said that the couple's latest ‘faux-royal’ tour has been seen as a defiant move, with insiders accusing them of being "grifters and graspers."

“It’s no secret Prince William and King Charles take issue with them using their titles to advance their personal brand,” they said. “But the Duke and Duchess are defiant and clearly don’t care what anyone thinks.”

“It’s no secret all the criticism is upsetting for them, but clearly, they’re not letting it stop them from forging ahead. It’s well documented that the royals do not want them doing these unofficial tours.

“While that might have given them pause, it now seems they’re handling the backlash by acting more confident and brazen than ever.”