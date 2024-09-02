 
Gypsy-Rose Blanchard dons racy red swimsuit for kayaking with boyfriend Ken Urker

Pregnant Gypsy-Rose Blanchard enjoys kayaking date with boyfriend Ken Urker

Web Desk
September 02, 2024

Celebrity influencer Gypsy-Rose Blanchard and her boyfriend Ken Urker are spending quality time together while they await the arrival of their first child together.

Gypsy, 30, gave her followers a sneak peek into her kayaking date with Ken, 31, via Instagram Stories on Sunday.

The time-sensitive snaps included a photo of herself showing off her baby bump in her swimsuit as she sat behind Ken on a kayak while holding a paddle.

“Kayaking with Ken,” Gypsy wrote of her boyfriend over the photo. 

In a separate post, the social media personality uploaded snapshots of herself posing on the beach in a bright red plunging swimsuit with matching lipstick and hair tied back.

For those unversed, Gypsy served eight years in prison for her role in the murder of her mother.  Gypsy previously married Ryan Anderson in 2022 while she was in prison and separated from him only three months after her release in December 2023.

Gypsy rose to fame after Mommy Dead and Dearest released in 2017, followed by another film Gypsy's Revenge a year later. She grabbed more media attention with her association with Kim Kardashian for their work on prison reforms. 

Gypsy has two more documentaries Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up and The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard in her name. 

