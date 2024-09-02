Cristiano Ronaldo reveals retirement plans

Cristiano Ronaldo during the Champions League Phase Draw 2024 at Grimaldi Forum, Monaco on August 29, 2024. — Reuters

LISBON: Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo has finally lifted the lid on his retirement plans for both club and the country.

Addressing a press conference ahead of Thursday’s Nations League clash with Croatia in Lisbon, the 39-year-old footballer said he has no immediate intention of retiring from international football.

"When the time comes, I’ll move on. It won’t be a difficult decision to make," the Ronaldo said as he believes he still has plenty to give Portugal.

"If I feel like I’m no longer contributing anything, I’ll be the first to leave," he added, citing the example of his former team-mate Pepe, "who left through the front door" after announcing his retirement from the game last August at the age of 41.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner, who has been playing for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia for almost two years now, failed to score as he appeared at a record sixth European Championship this year, with Portugal exiting in the quarter-finals.

In spite of the criticism he received in the press Ronaldo said he "never considered leaving the national team" and he has retained the backing of coach Roberto Martinez.

"People’s expectations of the national team were too high," said Ronaldo, adding that the bad times in a footballer’s life "allow you to evolve".

After Thursday´s meeting with Croatia, Portugal remain in Lisbon to face Scotland on Sunday.