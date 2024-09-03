 
Noel Gallagher latest collaboration leaves fans fuming amid Oasis reunion plans

The famous rock band, Oasis, announced their 2025 reunion concerts after a 15-year hiatus

Liam Gallagher might not be the only one of the famous Oasis brothers who has found himself in hot waters.

As struggle to obtain a place at the upcoming 2025 concerts of the Champagne Supernova hitmakers amongst fans persist, Noel Gallagher jumped in for a collaboration that might have just upset some of his followers.

The Oasis star can be seen beaming in the famous sky blue of the Premier League club alongside Pep Guardiola on the official Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) accounts of Puma Football.

Teasing the launch of the upcoming merch on September 12, the caption of the post read, "Definitely maybe the most City connection ever.”

With thousands of Stand By Me hitmaker fans trying their best to get their hands on a ticket to their reunion, many left disappointed after they could not buy one or had to pay hefty prices on Ticketmaster, they were quick to let out their frustration in subtle as well as direct comments.

“Will the prices go up if there’s a big demand?” a user commented on X, taking a dig at the current situation of how Oasis reunion tickets were re-sold for thousands of dollars due to high demand.

While another fan expressed on Instagram, “Bet pep didn't have to wait 8 hrs in a queue on ticket master just for it to crash.”

