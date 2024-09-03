Man faces trial for enlisting over 70 strangers to rape drugged wife in France

Demonstrators hold placards during a during the trial of a man accused of drugging his wife for nearly ten years and inviting strangers to rape her at their home. — AFP/file

Dominique P, a 71-year-old former employee of the Electricite de France(EDF), is set for trial in Avignon for allegedly enlisting more than 70 male strangers to rape his wife who had been given chloroform using anti-anxiety drug, The Telegraph reported.

He is charged with plotting a criminal act from 2011 to 2020. His trial will begin early Monday and take several months, targeting fifty out of 72 civil servants, firefighters and other professionals. If convicted, they can be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison.

The victim, a woman in her early 70s, will face her alleged attackers for the first time. She had no idea about the abuse until her husband’s arrest in September 2020.

When Dominique P. was apprehended for filming women and girls in dressing rooms with a pen that contained a camera, the police raided their home and found exploitative videos of his wife being raped.

A sample of his computer revealed 92 rapists involving 72 men. One defendant, a firefighter, was dressed in the uniform during an attack, and his computer was found to contain 728 pictures of child pornography.

Dominique P. avows of having spiked his wife with dopamine without her consent; however, his defence was that “everyone knew. ”Some of the co-accused people asserted they were told they were having consensual sex with a couple on pornography.

But, as it has been stated by the experts, the victim is not far from a coma while being in a state similar to sleep, therefore, the court has to decide whether the defendants are aware of their actions or not.

Moreover, charges of rape and murder that have been brought against Dominique P in 2000, 2001, and 2003 have not been proven true but he has been proven guilty of attempted rape charges which he committed in 1999 according to DNA. His lawyer has said he is ready to face his wife and family over such severe accusations.