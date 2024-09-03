Queen Camilla takes big step as King Charles battles cancer

Queen Camilla has taken a major step to win King Charles’ heart as she is set to officially open a new cancer center amid monarch’s battle with the potentially life threatening disease.



The Queen Consort will open the Dyson Cancer Centre at the Royal United Hospital in Bath today, marking the first royal engagement since the Balmoral summer break.

According to GB News, the centre, which serves over 500,000 people across the South West, provides vital cancer treatment and support services.

During her visit, Camilla will meet patients and hear about their experiences, mirroring a similar engagement by King Charles earlier this year.

This comes amid Charles’ battle with an undisclosed form of cancer. As the monarch fights the disease, several reports have claimed that Camilla has advised him to slow down.

A source close to Camilla told Daily Beast, “She has been trying to encourage him to slow down. Of course, he wants to keep cracking on, but she is afraid that doing too much could set him back.”

“I think there has been a lot of positive spin about the king doing well, getting back to work and so on. But, you know, he has cancer. He is not well,” they added.

“Camilla has been telling him to take a break but he is a workaholic, he won’t listen.”