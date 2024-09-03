Cristiano Ronaldo aiming at Mr Beast's YouTube crown

A combo showing Portuguese footballer Cristino Ronaldo (left) and YouTuber mmy Donaldson alias "Mr Beast". — AFP/File

After launching his own YouTube channel last month, Cristiano Ronaldo is aiming to steal Jimmy Donaldson alias "Mr Beast" title of most subscribed channel on global video-sharing platform, reported News18.

"Mr Beast on YouTube? In two years, let's try to beat him," Ronaldo said casually while speaking to reporters during a media talk ahead of Portugal’s Nations League fixture against Croatia.

Therefore, it seems that after gathering several accolades over his decades-long career courtesy of his remarkable prowess on the field, Ronaldo wants to dominate the digital domain as well by surpassing Mr Beast who has about 313 million subscribers on his YouTube channel against Ronaldo's 55.9 million.

It is to be noted that the Portuguese footballer's YouTube channel "UR · Cristiano" had garnered 1.69 million subscribers within hours and the 39-year-old soon received the gold Play Button only a day after launching the channel.



He is also the fastest person to reach one million subscribers on the world's largest video-sharing platform.

The achievement has been recognised by the Guinness World Records (GWR) which has acknowledged Al Nassr star's YouTube channel as one with the most subscribers gained in 24 hours.



According to WikiTubia, a site specialising in YouTube records, Ronaldo's channel reached 100,000 subscribers in 22 minutes, one million subscribers in 47 minutes, and 10 million subscribers in 11 hours and 31 minutes.

With being one of the most followed individuals on the planet across various platforms, it would be interesting to see whether the Portuguese footballer is able to surpass Mr Beast on YouTube.