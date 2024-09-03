Prince William finally decides about Meghan Markle, Harry's royal titles

King Charles, Prince William finally decide about Meghan Markle, Harry’s royal titles?

King Charles and Prince William are reportedly considering drastic measures against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle amid their ongoing royal rift.



According to a report by In Touch Weekly, per Business Times, King Charles and William’s extreme measures potentially include stripping the California-based couple of their royal titles.

The insider told the publication the king and heir to throne’s this move comes in response to Meghan and Harry’s continued high-profile activities and public commentary.

The royal source further claimed that royal family members and doting parents of Archie and Lilibet tensions have reached a new high particularly following their Nigeria and Colombia tours.

The source reveals, "Harry and Meghan aren't the type to let negativity win. If anything, it's only made them more determined to take on more tours and make their mark."

King Charles and Prince William are reportedly "sick of being portrayed as villains" in the ongoing public feud, adding that they view Meghan and Harry’s actions as a deliberate challenge to their authority.

The Firm’s discontent with Meghan and Harry is not limited to their public engagements, there is growing concern that they are leveraging their royal titles to boost their personal brand.



"The entitlement is so blatant, it's hard to stomach," the tipster said, and claimed the current situation has led to discussions within the Palace about the possibility of removing Harry and Meghan's royal titles.

The source claimed, "The discussions about stripping their titles have been reignited.

"Charles and William are trying to find a way to put a stop to it, but they are wary of taking action that could be seen as futile."