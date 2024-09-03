Elle Macpherson breaks silence on secret battle with cancer

Elle Macpherson has shared her secret battle with cancer, revealing after undergoing a lumpectomy she was diagnosed with HER2-positive.

Speaking to Women's Weekly, the Australian model revealed that she was diagnosed with the disease in 2017.

“It was a shock, it was unexpected, it was confusing,” said Elle. “It was daunting in so many ways and it really gave me an opportunity to dig deep in my inner sense to find a solution that worked for me.”



The 60-year-old further said that she decided not to undergo chemotherapy treatment in her fight against cancer despite the advice she received from 32 doctors.

"Saying no to standard medical solutions was the hardest thing I've ever done in my life. But saying no to my own inner sense would have been even harder,” said the model.



After deciding not to treat her cancer with medicines, Elle admitted that she was praying and meditating in Miami Beach as she "trusted the nature" of her body and the "course of action" she had chosen.

