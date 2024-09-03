 
Geo News

Prince William's Earthshot Prize shares 'exciting and thrilling' news

Robert and Nomzamo were presenters at the 2023 Earthshot Prize Awards in Singapore

By
Web Desk
|

September 03, 2024

Prince Williams Earthshot Prize shares exciting and thrilling news
Prince William's Earthshot Prize shares 'exciting and thrilling' news

Prince William's Earthshot Prize has shared ‘exciting and thrilling’ news, delighting the royal fans.

It took to X, formerly Twitter handle and shared the news.

Sharing the video message of Australian TV star Robert Irwin, it said “We're excited to share that @RobertIrwin is joining us as an official #EarthshotPrize Ambassador.

“His dedication to conservation and love of nature inspires us every day, and we can’t wait to work together to spotlight solutions around the world!”

In another tweet, Earthshot Prize says, “We're thrilled to announce Nomzamo Mbatha as an official #EarthshotPrize Ambassador.

“We’re looking forward to partnering with Nomzamo to spotlight the innovators across Africa and the globe who are creating impact for our planet and our communities.”

Prince Williams Earthshot Prize shares exciting and thrilling news

The charity also shared details on its official website about them.

It said as the first-ever Earthshot Global Ambassadors, Robert Irwin and Nomzamo Mbatha will leverage their platforms and profiles to spotlight and elevate Earthshot solutions.

Robert and Nomzamo were presenters at the 2023 Earthshot Prize Awards in Singapore, and they continue their support now as Global Ambassadors.

Meghan Markle suffers soul crushing defeat at the hands of big Hollywood hotshot
Meghan Markle suffers soul crushing defeat at the hands of big Hollywood hotshot
Billie Eilish's brother Finneas discusses their collaborative process
Billie Eilish's brother Finneas discusses their collaborative process
Prince Harry wall that ‘can't be' broken down
Prince Harry wall that ‘can't be' broken down
Bianca Censori turns into different person in Kanye West absence? video
Bianca Censori turns into different person in Kanye West absence?
Prince Harry stays with Diana's family as they work 'hard' to mend William rift video
Prince Harry stays with Diana's family as they work 'hard' to mend William rift
Elle Macpherson breaks silence on secret battle with cancer
Elle Macpherson breaks silence on secret battle with cancer
Helen Flanagan breaks silence on relationship with David Haye amid 'throuple' rumours
Helen Flanagan breaks silence on relationship with David Haye amid 'throuple' rumours
Royal family starts to see Prince Harry's ‘true intentions' behind ‘catastrophic acts' video
Royal family starts to see Prince Harry's ‘true intentions' behind ‘catastrophic acts'