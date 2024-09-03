Prince William's Earthshot Prize shares 'exciting and thrilling' news

Prince William's Earthshot Prize has shared ‘exciting and thrilling’ news, delighting the royal fans.



It took to X, formerly Twitter handle and shared the news.

Sharing the video message of Australian TV star Robert Irwin, it said “We're excited to share that @RobertIrwin is joining us as an official #EarthshotPrize Ambassador.

“His dedication to conservation and love of nature inspires us every day, and we can’t wait to work together to spotlight solutions around the world!”

In another tweet, Earthshot Prize says, “We're thrilled to announce Nomzamo Mbatha as an official #EarthshotPrize Ambassador.

“We’re looking forward to partnering with Nomzamo to spotlight the innovators across Africa and the globe who are creating impact for our planet and our communities.”

The charity also shared details on its official website about them.

It said as the first-ever Earthshot Global Ambassadors, Robert Irwin and Nomzamo Mbatha will leverage their platforms and profiles to spotlight and elevate Earthshot solutions.

Robert and Nomzamo were presenters at the 2023 Earthshot Prize Awards in Singapore, and they continue their support now as Global Ambassadors.