Meghan Markle gets major kick in the teeth

Meghan Markle has seemingly just been hit with a massive kick in the teeth.

Comments about all of this have been shared by an inside source during their interview with Closer magazine.

According to this insider in question “Meghan and Harry desperately need to raise their popularity in Hollywood right now,” because “it’s just plummeting by the day”.

In the eyes of the insider, that’s what she should be focusing on” but “instead she’s obsessing over who’s to blame and right now the Beckhams are top of the list.”

As of right now, “Meghan’s all over the place, she’s been really affected by these bad Netflix ratings and looking to pin the blame on anybody she can think of to validate this theory she has that they’ve been sabotaged.”

the insider also admitted that, “The fact that they’re invading the TV ratings and making Meghan and Harry’s efforts look like a laughing stock is such a kick in the teeth.”

“Especially with the way they’re kissing up to the Royals, it’s all pretty sickening as far as Meghan’s concerned, and really stings because not long ago Meghan was trying everything to get closer to Posh again, but that got rebuffed.”

For those unversed, this is all connected to the “cold shoulder” Meghan suspects to have gotten from Victoria over one of her dresses.