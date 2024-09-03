 
Geo News

Meghan Markle gets major kick in the teeth

Meghan Markle has just suffered a major blow by getting a kick to the teeth

By
Web Desk
|

September 03, 2024

Meghan Markle gets major kick in the teeth
Meghan Markle gets major kick in the teeth

Meghan Markle has seemingly just been hit with a massive kick in the teeth.

Comments about all of this have been shared by an inside source during their interview with Closer magazine.

According to this insider in question “Meghan and Harry desperately need to raise their popularity in Hollywood right now,” because “it’s just plummeting by the day”.

In the eyes of the insider, that’s what she should be focusing on” but “instead she’s obsessing over who’s to blame and right now the Beckhams are top of the list.”

As of right now, “Meghan’s all over the place, she’s been really affected by these bad Netflix ratings and looking to pin the blame on anybody she can think of to validate this theory she has that they’ve been sabotaged.”

the insider also admitted that, “The fact that they’re invading the TV ratings and making Meghan and Harry’s efforts look like a laughing stock is such a kick in the teeth.”

“Especially with the way they’re kissing up to the Royals, it’s all pretty sickening as far as Meghan’s concerned, and really stings because not long ago Meghan was trying everything to get closer to Posh again, but that got rebuffed.”

For those unversed, this is all connected to the “cold shoulder” Meghan suspects to have gotten from Victoria over one of her dresses.

Cardi B rips critics apart after maternity shoot outcry
Cardi B rips critics apart after maternity shoot outcry
Meghan Markle under fire for unhealthy, self-sabotaging practices
Meghan Markle under fire for unhealthy, self-sabotaging practices
Marvel fans 'cool' with Dafne Keen taking over Wolverine in future
Marvel fans 'cool' with Dafne Keen taking over Wolverine in future
Johnny Depp, Will Smith reconnected in 'big way': Source
Johnny Depp, Will Smith reconnected in 'big way': Source
Adele reflects on 'phenomenal' Munich shows ahead of 'incredibly long' break video
Adele reflects on 'phenomenal' Munich shows ahead of 'incredibly long' break
Kristin Cavallari opens up about 'satisfying' chemistry with Mark Estes in bedroom
Kristin Cavallari opens up about 'satisfying' chemistry with Mark Estes in bedroom
King Charles no more the monarch of England?
King Charles no more the monarch of England?
Queen Camilla shares major update on King Charles cancer treatment video
Queen Camilla shares major update on King Charles cancer treatment