Daesh claims Afghanistan suicide attack that killed six

Group's media wing says bombing was committed "to avenge Muslims held in Taliban prisons"

AFP
September 03, 2024

An Afghan boy carrying flags walks on a street during a rally by the Taliban to mark the third anniversary of the fall of Kabul, in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 14, 2024. — Reuters
KABUL: Daesh on Tuesday claimed a suicide attack in the Afghan capital that killed six people a day earlier, saying it had targeted the Taliban government's prosecution service.

The Daesh's Amaq media wing said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app that "the suicide bomber waited until the time when the prosecutor's employees were leaving their shifts" before detonating in the middle of a crowd.

On Monday night, Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said six people had been killed and 13 more were wounded in the bombing on the capital's southern outskirts.

However, the group's media wing put the combined figure of dead and wounded at "more than 45" and said the bombing was committed "to avenge Muslims held in Taliban prisons".

Violence has waned in Afghanistan since the 2021 Taliban takeover, but the regional chapter of Daesh has frequently targeted foreigners, civilians and Taliban officials.

