Pakistani schoolgirl wins medal at Asian junior boxing championship

Pakistani boxer Ayesha Mumtaz celebrates after being declared winner at the Asian Junior and School Boxing Championship in Al Ain City, Abu Dhabi, on September 3, 2024. — Reporter

Ayesha Mumtaz, a schoolgirl from Sargodha, has secured a medal for Pakistan at the ongoing Asian Junior and School Boxing Championship.



The championship, being played in Al Ain City, Abu Dhabi, has seen Mumtaz confirming her berth in the semi-finals after a stellar performance in the quarterfinals, which has guaranteed her at least a bronze medal.

In the quarterfinal bout, Mumtaz showcased her remarkable skills and strategic prowess, defeating Thi Hong Yen Nguyen of Vietnam.

This victory not only earned her a Bronze Medal but also marked a historic moment for Pakistani boxing, as Mumtaz becomes the second female boxer from Pakistan to win a medal at the Asian Boxing Championships.

Pakistani boxer Ayesha Mumtaz in action during Asian Junior and School Boxing Championship in Al Ain City, Abu Dhabi, on September 3, 2024. — Reporter

Competing in the pinweight (46kg) category of schoolgirls' event, Mumtaz, representing Pakistan as the sole participant, demonstrated exceptional technical abilities.

Her left-handed hooks and well-executed attacks proved decisive against Nguyen, securing her place in the semi-finals and cementing her status as a formidable competitor.

The only other female medalist from Pakistan in the Asian Boxing Championships was Hadiya Kamal, who won a bronze in the 2022 edition due to a direct entry into the semi-finals.

The Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) has expressed pride in Mumtaz's achievement, highlighting the dedication and hard work of both the athlete and her support team.

The federation emphasised that her success underscores her skill and determination, along with the strong support system that has contributed to her achievements at a continental level.

According to a statement by the PBF, the federation's President Muhammad Khalid Mahmood has congratulated the boxer, her coach, and her family on this significant victory.

"Mumtaz's triumph is a testament to the potential of Pakistani athletes on the international stage. The PBF remains committed to fostering young talent across the country and anticipates further success from Ayesha Mumtaz and other emerging athletes," the statement says.