Queen Camilla shares laughs with cancer patients, talks of King Charles' health

Queen Camilla gave a ray of hope to King Charles’ fans as she shared a rare update on monarch’s health while opening a state-of-the-art cancer centre.



The Queen Consort officially opened the Dyson Cancer Centre at Royal United Hospitals (RUH) Bath NHS Foundation Trust.

During her visit, she was asked about her husband’s health, to which she offered an update with reassuring smile, saying he's "doing very well" amid his cancer treatment.

The Queen met with patients, staff, and supporters of the centre, which is set to transform lives across the South West, serving a population of over 500,000.

In a heartwarming moment, Camilla had a playful exchange with Paul Holdway, a 55-year-old nurse undergoing a stem cell transplant for blood cancer.

When asked about his well-being, Holdway admitted he is feeling "very tired,” to which Camilla playfully replied, "Men won't admit it,” in a lighthearted nod to her King Charles' own health struggles.

This comes after sources revealed that Camilla was worried about Charles' health as the monarch refuses to "slow down."

“She has been trying to encourage him to slow down. Of course, he wants to keep cracking on, but she is afraid that doing too much could set him back," an insider told Daily Beast.

“I think there has been a lot of positive spin about the king doing well, getting back to work and so on. But, you know, he has cancer. He is not well,” they added.

“Camilla has been telling him to take a break but he is a workaholic, he won’t listen.”