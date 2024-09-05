 
Prince Harry branded ‘broken record,' urged to ‘get the message'

Prince William’s close friend calls out Prince Harry for disappointing family

Web Desk
September 05, 2024

Prince William’s close friend has reportedly slammed Prince Harry with a brutal remark.

The Prince of Wales, who has seemingly blocked Prince Harry from a Royal return, has dragged down the Duke in front of his pals.

A close friend of the future King tells The Daily Beast: "Harry is a broken record at this stage.”

"We all know he would love to be given a part-time royal role, but Queen Elizabeth was very clear that he couldn’t be half in and half out. Nothing has changed.”

"Whoever is promulgating these ludicrous theories on Harry’s behalf is simply pretending to not get the message that he is not wanted,” he noted.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

