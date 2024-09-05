Jennifer Lopez gets pampering session amid divorce proceedings

Jennifer Lopez got a pampering session at a salon before house hunting a $27 million abode in Beverly Hills, Calif., amid her divorce from Ben Affleck.

According to a report by TMZ, J.Lo reached at the salon for her skin care rejuvenating session in in her solo outing.

Keeping the style simple, she wore simple blue jeans, a white crop top and styled it with a blue cardigan. The On the Floor singer complemented her look with sunglasses and a matching blue bag.

Following this, the Atlas actor was seen visiting some pricey real estate where she spent around half an hour. The report claims Jennifer is checking the markets for a new home, while going through a ‘complicated divorce’ with Affleck.



The pop star has been hunting for a new home since she and Affleck put their $60 million mansion up for sale during their spilt.

Meanwhile, Affleck has bought a $20 million pad in the Pacific Palisade, as he was living separately from his wife even before she filed for divorce last month.

As Bennifer (a fan name) did not sign a prenuptial agreement before tying the knot in 2022, sources report that their ongoing separation has a ‘potential to get ugly.’

According to BBC, Jennifer filed for divorce in the Los Angeles County Superior Court on August 26, 2024. The pair rekindled their relationship almost two decades later and remarried in July 2022 in Las Vegas. They arranged an extravagant wedding ceremony in Georgia the next month to celebrate their union.

At the time Jennifer proclaimed the news of their wedding in 2022 and said, “Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient.”

According to Page Six, the couple is getting ready to enter mediation through an expert’s advice as celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser is said to be navigating their terms because “there are some sticking points over financials.”

Without a prenup in place, any assets accumulated during their marriage will be considered as “community property”- meaning that the assets accumulated by anyone during their marriage will be distributed equally.