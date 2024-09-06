Billie Eilish makes shocking confession about her fans

Billie Eilish shares a unique bond with her fans calling them her "old friends."

During her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Eilish talked about her unique perspective on her relationship with her fans.

Eilish said that she has grown alongside her fans, especially those from her hometown in Los Angeles.

"What’s been so cool is that all of these fans, all of my little family, we’ve been growing up at the same time," the Grammy-winner said.

The singer recalled seeing familiar faces at her early shows and feeling like she was reconnecting with her old friends.

She said, "So many kids, especially in L.A. because I’m from here and I’m around and stuff, when I was first starting out there would be certain kids that I would see at everything I would do, and we were all the same age."

"So they would come to stuff and I would see them multiple times a year and then not for a couple years, and then I’d see them again. Over the years I’ve seen the same faces multiple times, and it feels like seeing my old friends again," the singer added.