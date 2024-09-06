 
Royals undergo test as Prince Harry hits 40 milestone

Prince Harry is set to celebrate his 40th birthday alongside family next week

Web Desk
September 06, 2024

Prince Harry’s birthday has seemingly created a dilemma amongst the Royals.

The Duke of Sussex, who is turning 40 next week, is supposed to receive a birthday wish from the Royal Family according to King Charles’s new social media rule

Royal expert Jasmine Carey tells Express: “Although they no longer tend to discuss Prince Harry on Royal Family social media channels, to not share a greeting on his birthday is likely to be considered more of a snub than before and could suggest the family rift is as big as many people believe it to be.”

She then adds: “While it is clear Prince William has no intention to spread brotherly love this year, the King is thought to maintain contact with Harry, who flew over to the UK immediately after finding out about the King’s cancer diagnosis.”

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

