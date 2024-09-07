 
Geo News

PSB announces new guidelines for merit-based selection of athletes

Under new protocols, all sports federations must now submit "Player Profile Proforma" while applying for NOC to participate in int'l events

By
Faizan Lakhani
|

September 07, 2024

The Pakistan Sports Board Karachi Centre building. — APP/File
The Pakistan Sports Board Karachi Centre building. — APP/File

KARACHI: The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has introduced new guidelines for affiliated National Sports Federations to ensure the merit-based selection of athletes representing Pakistan in international sports events.

According to PSB, this move aims to bring transparency and accountability to the process of selecting players for participation in global competitions.

Under the new protocols, all national sports federations must now submit a "Player Profile Proforma" while applying for a NOC to participate in international events. This proforma will detail the achievements, credentials, and the basis for the selection of each athlete.

Additionally, federations must provide a formal certification confirming that the players were chosen solely on merit.

The PSB has also mandated the submission of a "Post-Event Evaluation Form" following the conclusion of each event.

The PSB has added that both the Player Profile Proforma and the Post-Event Evaluation Form will be made publicly available on the PSB’s website under the new "Foreign Sports Events" section to enhance transparency.

According to the PSB spokesman, these measures are designed to ensure that the selection of athletes by national federations is fair, merit-based, and free from bias.

Ronaldo scores 900th career goal
Ronaldo scores 900th career goal
Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja joins Modi's BJP
Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja joins Modi's BJP
Ugandan athlete Rebecca Cheptegei 'burned to death' by boyfriend
Ugandan athlete Rebecca Cheptegei 'burned to death' by boyfriend
Bangladesh team welcomed like heroes after historic win over Pakistan video
Bangladesh team welcomed like heroes after historic win over Pakistan
Ronaldo, Messi miss out on Ballon d'Or nominees list for first time in over two decades
Ronaldo, Messi miss out on Ballon d'Or nominees list for first time in over two decades
Pakistan fall to worst Test ranking in nearly six decades after Bangladesh whitewash
Pakistan fall to worst Test ranking in nearly six decades after Bangladesh whitewash
Sarfaraz Ahmed reveals his playing future after becoming Champions Cup mentor
Sarfaraz Ahmed reveals his playing future after becoming Champions Cup mentor
Babar Azam out of top 10 Test batsmen ranking
Babar Azam out of top 10 Test batsmen ranking