PSB announces new guidelines for merit-based selection of athletes

KARACHI: The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has introduced new guidelines for affiliated National Sports Federations to ensure the merit-based selection of athletes representing Pakistan in international sports events.

According to PSB, this move aims to bring transparency and accountability to the process of selecting players for participation in global competitions.

Under the new protocols, all national sports federations must now submit a "Player Profile Proforma" while applying for a NOC to participate in international events. This proforma will detail the achievements, credentials, and the basis for the selection of each athlete.

Additionally, federations must provide a formal certification confirming that the players were chosen solely on merit.

The PSB has also mandated the submission of a "Post-Event Evaluation Form" following the conclusion of each event.

The PSB has added that both the Player Profile Proforma and the Post-Event Evaluation Form will be made publicly available on the PSB’s website under the new "Foreign Sports Events" section to enhance transparency.

According to the PSB spokesman, these measures are designed to ensure that the selection of athletes by national federations is fair, merit-based, and free from bias.