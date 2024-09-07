 
Noor Zaman advances to ACE Challenger Tour squash semifinals

In the semifinals, Noor Zaman will face Malaysia's second seed Addeen Idrakie

Faizan Lakhani
September 07, 2024

Pakistans renowned squash player Noor Zaman (left) in action. — Geo News/reporter
KARACHI: Pakistan's Noor Zaman has advanced to the semifinals of the ACE Challenger Tour Squash Tournament, being played in Malaysia.

Noor secured his place in the semifinals by defeating Malaysia's Darren Pragasam in a thrilling five-game quarterfinal match. Noor triumphed 3-2 with game scores of 4-11, 14-12, 11-8, 9-11, and 11-4 in a contest that lasted 62 minutes.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Nasir Iqbal faced defeat in his quarterfinal match against India's top seed, Velavan Senthilkumar. The Indian player won the match 3-0 in 29 minutes with scores of 11-5, 11-7, and 11-7.

In the semifinals, Noor Zaman will face Malaysia's second seed, Addeen Idrakie.

The total prize money for the ACE Challenger Tour Squash Tournament is $12,000.

