 
Geo News

Christina Hall, Josh Hall reach property settlement amid divorce turmoil

Christina Hall and her estranged husband Josh Hall reached property settlement to prioritize 'more pressing issues' amid divorce battle

By
Web Desk
|

September 07, 2024

Christina Hall, Josh Hall reach property settlement amid divorce turmoil
Christina Hall, Josh Hall reach property settlement amid divorce turmoil 

Christina Hall and her estranged husband Josh Hall temporarily settled their shared properties issue.

As the couple is going through their divorce proceedings, they reached a temporary settlement on how they will use their shared properties.

According to Daily Mail, the HGTV star will also reportedly give her ex, a $100,000 advance.

Moreover, as per TMZ, the pair agreed that Haack will take full possession of their home in Newport Beach, California and their apartment in Nashville, Tennessee.

Meanwhile, the reality TV personality, who enjoyed a pamper session with her teenage daughter Taylor El Moussa, 13, amid her third divorce battle, agreed that Josh can use their home in Franklin, Tennessee as long as he does not rent it out.

Additionally, their temporary property settlement came after Christina claimed that he moved $35,000 to his own bank account in early July after their separation.

As per the outlet, the pair previously listed different dates of separation in their legal documents with Christina claiming that they split on July 7 and Josh writing July 8.

Furthermore, Christina previously claimed that their disagreement was due to the five-figure transfer from her rental property that went to Josh's account on the 8th, as per Daily Mail’s publication.

However, the pair have now agreed that Hall will pay back the remainder that is left.

As per TMZ’s sources, Josh stated that he needed and used the money to pay the bills for their various rental properties.

As part of their temporary agreement, Christina also agreed to pay him a $100,000 cash advance to use at his own discretion.

According to the outlet’s reports, the terms of their temporary agreement are in place as they handle some other, “more pressing” issues as their contentious divorce battle continues.

Brandon Sklenar calls out 'Silly' negativity surrounding 'It Ends with Us cast' drama
Brandon Sklenar calls out 'Silly' negativity surrounding 'It Ends with Us cast' drama
Lady Gaga's mother teased her to marry Michael Polansky before they met
Lady Gaga's mother teased her to marry Michael Polansky before they met
Brandon Sklenar hints at future in 'It Ends With Us' sequel?
Brandon Sklenar hints at future in 'It Ends With Us' sequel?
Kelly Clarkson 'big dating secret' after Kevin Coster crush laid bare
Kelly Clarkson 'big dating secret' after Kevin Coster crush laid bare
Oasis achieves music milestone after decades post reunion announcement
Oasis achieves music milestone after decades post reunion announcement
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce celebrate Chiefs win with 'amazing' afterparty
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce celebrate Chiefs win with 'amazing' afterparty
Ed Westwick, Amy Jackson planning new addition to family: Source
Ed Westwick, Amy Jackson planning new addition to family: Source
Carrie Preston marks 26th anniversary with husband Michael Emerson
Carrie Preston marks 26th anniversary with husband Michael Emerson