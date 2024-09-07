Christina Hall, Josh Hall reach property settlement amid divorce turmoil

Christina Hall and her estranged husband Josh Hall temporarily settled their shared properties issue.

As the couple is going through their divorce proceedings, they reached a temporary settlement on how they will use their shared properties.

According to Daily Mail, the HGTV star will also reportedly give her ex, a $100,000 advance.

Moreover, as per TMZ, the pair agreed that Haack will take full possession of their home in Newport Beach, California and their apartment in Nashville, Tennessee.

Meanwhile, the reality TV personality, who enjoyed a pamper session with her teenage daughter Taylor El Moussa, 13, amid her third divorce battle, agreed that Josh can use their home in Franklin, Tennessee as long as he does not rent it out.

Additionally, their temporary property settlement came after Christina claimed that he moved $35,000 to his own bank account in early July after their separation.

As per the outlet, the pair previously listed different dates of separation in their legal documents with Christina claiming that they split on July 7 and Josh writing July 8.

Furthermore, Christina previously claimed that their disagreement was due to the five-figure transfer from her rental property that went to Josh's account on the 8th, as per Daily Mail’s publication.

However, the pair have now agreed that Hall will pay back the remainder that is left.

As per TMZ’s sources, Josh stated that he needed and used the money to pay the bills for their various rental properties.

As part of their temporary agreement, Christina also agreed to pay him a $100,000 cash advance to use at his own discretion.

According to the outlet’s reports, the terms of their temporary agreement are in place as they handle some other, “more pressing” issues as their contentious divorce battle continues.