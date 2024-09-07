England Test series to be held in Pakistan, confirms PCB chief Naqvi

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi speaks during a presser in an undated picture. — PCB/File

Naqvi says no Tests will be played outside Pakistan.

Selectors, coaches to select Pakistan captain: PCB chief.

Says in talks with BCCI secretary over ICC champions trophy.

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday dismissed reports claiming non-availability of the venues for the upcoming three-match Test series against England, saying that the matches will be held in Pakistan.



“No Tests will be played outside [the country]. Multan and Rawalpindi venues are final,” the PCB chief said in an interaction with journalists during his visit to oversee the ongoing renovation work being carried out at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Earlier this week, reports emerged that the schedule for next month's three-match series could be altered due to construction work at the country’s major stadiums.

The matches are scheduled to be held in Multan (Oct 7-11), Karachi (Oct 15-19) and Rawalpindi (Oct 24-28). But reports claimed that the Karachi Test was likely to be moved to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) — Pakistan’s “home venue” until cricket returned to the country.

England coach Brendon McCullum on Thursday also addressed the issue while speaking to reporters at The Oval ahead of the third Test against Sri Lanka.

"We don't really know (what is happening in Pakistan) but we can't pick a team until we know where we're going to play," he said. "It would be nice if, over the next couple of days, we found out."

The former New Zealand captain added: "Then we'll sit down and make sure we've got the right team for the right conditions and the right opposition."

England did not tour Pakistan between 2005 and 2022, owing to security concerns, with the PCB staging matches in the UAE throughout that period.

Addressing the reports, Naqvi clarified that the Test series between Pakistan and England will be played in Multan and Rawalpindi.

He further shared that the PCB is in contact with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and “there are no issues”.

'Coaches, selectors to decide about captains'

Responding to another question regarding potential shift in captaincy, the PCB chief said that the decisions regarding captains of the Pakistan men's team will be made by coaches and selectors.

"I have left these matters to them," Naqvi said during an inspection of the Gaddafi Stadium construction project.

Reports are making rounds regarding the change in captaincy with Mohammad Rizwan emerging as the frontrunner to lead across formats.

"A workshop is scheduled for September 22, where everyone will be invited to give their suggestions, and decisions will be made afterwards," he added.

"I know that if there is any mistake, it falls on me. If the team does not perform well, if there is a selection mistake, or if the coach loses, it will all reflect on me," he added while revealing that he is meeting the selection committee today as well.

Sources told Geo News that the cricket board will hold a "Connection Camp" — a meeting-cum-workshop of the board’s top brass — that will design the Pakistan cricket’s future course of actions.

Pakistan white ball head coach Gary Kirsten, red ball head coach Jason Gillespie, heads of high performance centres, senior cricketers, senior board officials as well as international and domestic directors will attend the camp meeting presided over by the PCB chief, sources added.

Speaking of upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 — scheduled from February to March, Naqvi said that the major tournament will be held in Pakistan despite the uncertainty regarding arch-rivals India’s participation.

India’s participation in the tournament is uncertain as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) seeks the government’s approval to visit the country.

The PCB chairman said that he has been in contact with the BCCI Secretary regarding the global eight-team tournament. “Champions Trophy will be held in Pakistan, we are in touch with the boards of the teams participating in the tournament.”

Lastly, Naqvi talked about Jay Shah becoming the ICC Chairman and Asian Cricket Council meeting

"We are in touch with Jay Shah; there are no concerns about his becoming ICC Chairman. The ACC meeting is on September 8 and 9.

"I will not be able to attend the meeting and Salman Nasir will attend. The meeting will finalise matters related to the new president," he added.