'It's the right time': England's Moeen Ali retires from international cricket

England batting all-rounder Moeen Ali. — AFP/File

England batting all-rounder Moeen Ali on Sunday announced retirement from international cricket, saying that he has done his part and its now time for him to step down.



The 37-year-old, who was not selected in the national squad for series against Australia, announced his retirement from all formats of the game.

He had already stepped down from the longest format of the game in September 2021.

"I'm very proud. When you first play for England, you don't know how many games you're going to play. So to play nearly 300…My first few years were all about Test cricket," said Moeen while speaking to Daily Mail.



"Even now, I've tried to be realistic. I could hold on and try to play for England again, but I know in reality I won't. Even retiring, I don't feel it's because I'm not good enough — I still feel I can play. But I get how things are, and the team needs to evolve into another cycle. It's about being real to myself."



"People forget the impact you make in games. It might only have been 20 or 30, but it was a crucial 20 or 30. For me, it was about making an impact. I know what I brought to the side, on and off the field," said Moeen.

He added that he was happy as long as he felt felt people enjoyed watching him play whether or not he did well.

Moeen Ali represented England in 68 Tests, 138 one-day internationals (ODIs) and 92 T20Is.



However, the cricketer will continue playing franchise cricket. He also hopes to coach in the future.