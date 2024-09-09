Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes slam rift rumors with warm hug

Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes slams rift rumors with warm hug

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes have shut down the speculations of a rift between them.



During the men’s singles final at the US Open on Sunday, September 8, the pair reunited.

The 34-year-old pop singer arrived at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City with her boyfriend Travis Kelce following their appearance at a wedding on Saturday.

The couple joined Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany.

As the Lover hitmaker and Brittany met, they warmly embraced each other at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens.

Their meet-up came days after the Chief home opening game for the 2024-2025 season, which both of them attended. Multiple outlets at the time reported a rift between them as they seated in separate suites for the match.

However, their latest get-together where Taylor and the soon-to-be mom of three spotted standing side by side, washed off any rumors of a rift between them.