 
Geo News

Meghan Markle, Harry leave Kate Middleton, William worried with new 'alliance'

For Prince William and Kate Middleton, Harry and Meghan Markle's new alliance is a 'huge worry'

By
Web Desk
|

September 09, 2024

Meghan Markle, Harry leave Kate Middleton, William worried with new alliance
Meghan Markle, Harry leave Kate Middleton, William worried with new alliance

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly left Kate Middleton and Prince William worried with their latest decision, a royal expert has claimed as the Princess of Wales is planning her return to royal duties.

Royal expert Tom Quinn has claimed that Archie and Lilibet parents are growing closer to two members of the Royal Family and it is said to be causing concern for William and Kate.

The royal expert told the Mirror, "For William and Kate an alliance between Harry and Meghan and Beatrice and Eugenie is a huge worry.

"They sense that Beatrice and Eugenie feel that, as virtual outcasts themselves, they have far more in common with Harry and Meghan than with any other part of the family.”

Quinn went on saying, “The situation is made worse by the fact that the senior royals' main asset – Kate herself - is effectively out of action while she continues her treatment for cancer."

He added, "The worry for the senior royals is that after their tour of Nigeria, Harry and Meghan will seize the initiative, revelling in positive publicity while Kate is forced to stay in the background."

Jennifer Aniston reveals her workout routine post ex-husband's rare comment video
Jennifer Aniston reveals her workout routine post ex-husband's rare comment
King Charles hailed for 'very successful' first two years as monarch
King Charles hailed for 'very successful' first two years as monarch
Kate Middleton wants the world to forget her cancer
Kate Middleton wants the world to forget her cancer
Taylor Swift makes major career move with Travis Kelce?
Taylor Swift makes major career move with Travis Kelce?
Katy Perry looks effortlessly chic in rare NYC outing with Orlando Bloom
Katy Perry looks effortlessly chic in rare NYC outing with Orlando Bloom
Princess Diana's brother shares sad news days after Prince William, Harry reunion video
Princess Diana's brother shares sad news days after Prince William, Harry reunion
Prince Harry nuking Meghan Markle's Montecito goldmine for King Charles?
Prince Harry nuking Meghan Markle's Montecito goldmine for King Charles?
Rob Kardashian reacts to his 7-year-old daughter's Instagram debut
Rob Kardashian reacts to his 7-year-old daughter's Instagram debut