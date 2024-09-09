Meghan Markle, Harry leave Kate Middleton, William worried with new alliance

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly left Kate Middleton and Prince William worried with their latest decision, a royal expert has claimed as the Princess of Wales is planning her return to royal duties.



Royal expert Tom Quinn has claimed that Archie and Lilibet parents are growing closer to two members of the Royal Family and it is said to be causing concern for William and Kate.

The royal expert told the Mirror, "For William and Kate an alliance between Harry and Meghan and Beatrice and Eugenie is a huge worry.

"They sense that Beatrice and Eugenie feel that, as virtual outcasts themselves, they have far more in common with Harry and Meghan than with any other part of the family.”

Quinn went on saying, “The situation is made worse by the fact that the senior royals' main asset – Kate herself - is effectively out of action while she continues her treatment for cancer."

He added, "The worry for the senior royals is that after their tour of Nigeria, Harry and Meghan will seize the initiative, revelling in positive publicity while Kate is forced to stay in the background."