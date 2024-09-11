Beyoncé reveals why she decided against music videos

Renaissance and Cowboy Carter were the last two major hit albums of Beyoncé she has released lately. But both of these did not have any music videos.



Now, the Grammy winner is saying she made the decision purposefully to not add any visuals.

Explaining the reason in an interview with GQ magazine, the Texas Hold 'Em singer said, "I thought it was important that during a time where all we see is visuals, the world can focus on the voice."

"The music is so rich in history and instrumentation. It takes months to digest, research, and understand. The music needed space to breathe on its own."

"Sometimes a visual can be a distraction from the quality of the voice and the music,” she continued. “The years of hard work and detail put into an album that takes over four years! The music is enough."

"The fans from all over the world became the visual. We all got the visual on tour. We then got more visuals from my film."