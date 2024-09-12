 
Geo News

Gordon Ramsay welcomes daughter Holly's fiance to the family

Gordon Ramsay marked the engagement of his daughter, Holly, with a heartfelt note

By
Web Desk
|

September 12, 2024

Gordon Ramsay welcomes daughter Hollys fiance to the family
Gordon Ramsay welcomes daughter Holly's fiance to the family

Gordon Ramsay just celebrated his daughter, Holly, as she begins a new chapter in her life.

After it was announced that she was engaged to her partner, Adam Peaty, the proud dad took to his official Instagram account to express his sentiments over the emotional moment, even cracking a light-hearted joke about his two other daughters, Tilly and Megan.

Gordon Ramsay welcomes daughter Hollys fiance to the family

Sharing a snap of himself embracing his 24-year-old daughter with a hug along with Holly’s beautiful engagement ring, the celebrity chef welcomed his soon-to-be son-in-law to the family with heart-warming words.

“Congratulations to this gorgeous girl @hollyramsayy…. So happy for you and @adam_peaty!,” Gordon wrote.

He continued, “Hols, watching you become the woman you are today with your kindness and your love is absolutely infectious… Adam is a very lucky man! Welcome to the family,” he wrote. “One down, two to go.”

Responding to the sweet words, Holly replied to her father, “Love you,” while the Olympian, Adam commented: “Thank you @gordongram and @tanaramsay for being so welcoming."

Gordon Ramsay welcomes daughter Hollys fiance to the family

Not late to shower love over the beloved chef and his family, were fans from all over the world in the comment section, where one wrote, “I absolutely love how supportive he is as a father. Long live Gordon Ramsay.”

Gordon Ramsay welcomes daughter Hollys fiance to the family

While another penned rather cheekily, “Dang he’s gonna have the best home cooked meals I just know it.”

Elon Musk sparks criticism with his 'ridiculous' remark for Taylor Swift
Elon Musk sparks criticism with his 'ridiculous' remark for Taylor Swift
'Joker: Folie à Deux' star raves about Joaquin Phoenix
'Joker: Folie à Deux' star raves about Joaquin Phoenix
Leonardo Di Caprio branded as 'shabby:' Source
Leonardo Di Caprio branded as 'shabby:' Source
THIS relative of Princess Diana joins Prince William at RAF Parade
THIS relative of Princess Diana joins Prince William at RAF Parade
Usher covets top award after so many titles: 'I could win'
Usher covets top award after so many titles: 'I could win'
Halsey debuts song 'Ego' at 2024 VMAs with 'Freak Friday' touch
Halsey debuts song 'Ego' at 2024 VMAs with 'Freak Friday' touch
Snoop Dogg opens up about 'loving' being a grandad
Snoop Dogg opens up about 'loving' being a grandad
Mariah Carey advised to reconcile with Nick Cannon: Source
Mariah Carey advised to reconcile with Nick Cannon: Source