Gordon Ramsay welcomes daughter Holly's fiance to the family

Gordon Ramsay just celebrated his daughter, Holly, as she begins a new chapter in her life.

After it was announced that she was engaged to her partner, Adam Peaty, the proud dad took to his official Instagram account to express his sentiments over the emotional moment, even cracking a light-hearted joke about his two other daughters, Tilly and Megan.

Sharing a snap of himself embracing his 24-year-old daughter with a hug along with Holly’s beautiful engagement ring, the celebrity chef welcomed his soon-to-be son-in-law to the family with heart-warming words.

“Congratulations to this gorgeous girl @hollyramsayy…. So happy for you and @adam_peaty!,” Gordon wrote.

He continued, “Hols, watching you become the woman you are today with your kindness and your love is absolutely infectious… Adam is a very lucky man! Welcome to the family,” he wrote. “One down, two to go.”

Responding to the sweet words, Holly replied to her father, “Love you,” while the Olympian, Adam commented: “Thank you @gordongram and @tanaramsay for being so welcoming."

Not late to shower love over the beloved chef and his family, were fans from all over the world in the comment section, where one wrote, “I absolutely love how supportive he is as a father. Long live Gordon Ramsay.”

While another penned rather cheekily, “Dang he’s gonna have the best home cooked meals I just know it.”