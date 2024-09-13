Elizabeth Olsen puts forward THIS condition for return to Marvel

Elizabeth Olsen just sparked hope of the Scarlet Witch’s return.

The 35-year-old actress, famed for playing the role of Wanda Maximoff a.k.a. Scarlet Witch, stated how she would always welcome an opportunity to be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Olsen, who appeared on 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron, discussed her return to Marvel on a Dublin radio interview as she promoted her new movie His Three Daughters.

"It's a character that I love going back to when there’s a way to use her well, and I think I have been lucky that when I started I was used well within Age of Ultron,” she told the host of the program.

Olsen then admitted, “And then, I think people didn’t know what to do with me for a second there.”

"Then they were able to utilize the character well in interesting ways of telling stories in ways they hadn't yet," she said of her role that includes the famous, WandaVision.

"So if there’s a good way to use her I’m always happy to come back, however they can make that make sense,” she added.

Elizabeth Olsen marked her latest appearance as her famous character in the 2022 movie, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness that starred Benedict Cumberbatch as the titular character.