UN affiliate makes Umar Farooq Zahoor pro bono ambassador at large

Businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor. — Reporter

LONDON/DUBAI: The Intergovernmental Institution for the Use of Micro-algae Spirulina Against Malnutrition (IIMSAM), an autonomous inter-governmental observer to the United Nations Economic and Social Council, has appointed UAE based Pakistani businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor as a pro bono ambassador at large to promote Spirulina and advance the UN Millennium Development Goals in the fight against global malnutrition.

“Umar Farooq has been named as Pro Bono Ambassador at Large within the Secretary General’s office,” according to a letter from Remigio Maradona, MSA, the Permanent Secretary General.

This position is designed to bolster IIMSAM's efforts in the fight against malnutrition.

His appointment as a pro bono ambassador at large, according to the letter issued by IIMSAM, supports the organisation's mandate to combat malnutrition by facilitating the free distribution of spirulina to disadvantaged sectors internationally, particularly in Pakistan, in alignment with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals for 2020-2030 under the Decade of Action.

IIMSAM functions as an independent intergovernmental observer to the UN Economic and Social Council, a role granted by ECOSOC Resolution 2003. The organisation is pivotal in addressing global malnutrition by promoting and distributing Spirulina, a highly nutritious micro-alga.

Some of the other prominent personalities appointed recently as IIMSAM’s goodwill ambassadors are Sheikha Roda Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Moaza Obaid Suhail Al Maktoum, Sheikh Juma Bin Juma Al Maktoum and Princess Basma Bin Talal.

IIMSAM says it is dedicated to advancing and maintaining its life-saving initiatives in accordance with the principles outlined in the UN Charter. The institution's mission encompasses advancing life-saving programs, overseeing global Spirulina distribution, and working with various stakeholders to tackle nutritional deficiencies, especially in underserved regions.

Last month, President Asif Ali Zardari approved the Hilal-e-Imtiaz for Zahoor for bringing over $400 million in direct foreign investment to Pakistan in the last 18 months. This investment has been directed towards infrastructure, ports, and logistics and it is understood that projects worth over $2 billion in various fields, including energy, distribution, agriculture, IT, logistics, and real estate are currently underway.

Recently, the Republic of Equatorial Guinea awarded Zahoor the Medal of Honour for bringing in over $55 million in direct foreign investment to the country. The award was presented to him by the president of Equatorial Guinea during a ceremony attended by dignitaries from both local and Middle Eastern countries.

Earlier this year, Zahoor surrendered his title of ambassador-at-large for the Republic of Liberia after serving in the role for five years. The Republic of Liberia appreciated Zahoor's services while accepting his resignation.

An official letter said: “Your commitment to supporting Liberia in any capacity is genuinely appreciated and we welcome your continued involvement in enhancing bilateral relationships between Liberia and other nations. Such an assurance is a testament to your unwavering dedication to the betterment of our society.”