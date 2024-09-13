 
Geo News

Ashley Tisdale takes fans on raw 'magic zen' pregnancy journey

Ashley Tisdale gave birth to her second child, Emerson Clover, earlier this month

By
Web Desk
|

September 13, 2024

Ashley Tisdale takes fans on raw magic zen pregnancy journey
Ashley Tisdale takes fans on raw 'magic zen' pregnancy journey 

Ashley Tisdale just gave insights into the raw journey of her giving birth.

On Thursday, September 12, the 39-year-old High School Musical alum took to her official Instagram account to post about the realities of childbirth, a side people often conceal on social media.

Earlier this month, Tisdale, welcomed her second baby, daughter, Emerson Clover, with husband, French and has now shared a snap of herself in a maternity room while undergoing labor.

Ashley Tisdale takes fans on raw magic zen pregnancy journey

“@buddywporter did my blow out the night before my labor, I was like ‘I want to look good when this baby comes out,’” she wrote on her Instagram Stories app feature.

“But of course we never know how labor is gonna go and after having to do rotating positions to keep the baby’s heart rate up, I put my hair in a bun and then threw up on myself,” she added alongside laughter emojis.

Source: Instagram Stories
Source: Instagram Stories 

Tisdale further noted, “So let’s just be real and not try so hard sometimes lol.”

She also shared a carousel of pictures on her Instagram feed, where the first picture featured Tisdale sitting on a birthing ball and a video of the maternity room decorated with candles. 

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's close friend shares insight into their life at home video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's close friend shares insight into their life at home
Doja Cat confesses doing songs in past just to be ‘popular'
Doja Cat confesses doing songs in past just to be ‘popular'
Justin, Hailey Bieber baby name choice introduces 'new trend'?
Justin, Hailey Bieber baby name choice introduces 'new trend'?
Kelly Clarkson reveals how she connects to her guests and audience
Kelly Clarkson reveals how she connects to her guests and audience
Oasis member Noel Gallagher's guitar sells for staggering amount
Oasis member Noel Gallagher's guitar sells for staggering amount
Kim Kardashian 'insecure about' THIS after Kanye West pregnancy: Source
Kim Kardashian 'insecure about' THIS after Kanye West pregnancy: Source
Prince William receives flak as he steps in for King Charles
Prince William receives flak as he steps in for King Charles
Real reason Prince Harry, Meghan can't be in UK for Christmas despite family invitation video
Real reason Prince Harry, Meghan can't be in UK for Christmas despite family invitation