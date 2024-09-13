Ashley Tisdale takes fans on raw 'magic zen' pregnancy journey

Ashley Tisdale just gave insights into the raw journey of her giving birth.

On Thursday, September 12, the 39-year-old High School Musical alum took to her official Instagram account to post about the realities of childbirth, a side people often conceal on social media.

Earlier this month, Tisdale, welcomed her second baby, daughter, Emerson Clover, with husband, French and has now shared a snap of herself in a maternity room while undergoing labor.

“@buddywporter did my blow out the night before my labor, I was like ‘I want to look good when this baby comes out,’” she wrote on her Instagram Stories app feature.

“But of course we never know how labor is gonna go and after having to do rotating positions to keep the baby’s heart rate up, I put my hair in a bun and then threw up on myself,” she added alongside laughter emojis.

Source: Instagram Stories

Tisdale further noted, “So let’s just be real and not try so hard sometimes lol.”

She also shared a carousel of pictures on her Instagram feed, where the first picture featured Tisdale sitting on a birthing ball and a video of the maternity room decorated with candles.