Prince Harry receives exciting news from UK as he celebrates 40th birthday

Prince Harry has seemingly received an exciting news from UK as the duke is set to celebrate his 40th birthday away from royal family.



According to a report by the Daily Express, King Charles is set to reach out to his estranged son on his milestone birthday, as an olive branch to make peace.

The insider told the publication, King Charles is set to call his son Prince Harry Sunday, September 15 to wish him a happy birthday.

The outlet, citing the source, reported, “The King will reach out to Harry on his birthday.

"Although the family are not as close as they once were, there is still a lot of love there.”

The tipster went on to inform the publication, “They tend to use Skype when they communicate because they can see each other and it's all set up by staff so it runs smoothly."

Moreover, royal expert Ingrid Seward has informed The Mirror that the monarch will put aside some of their drama to honor Harry's milestone birthday.

As for how the monarch will honor his younger son, the expert claimed King Charles "will celebrate his son's 40th from a distance. Milestone birthdays are important to the royals. Whatever upsets Harry has caused will be forgotten for the day."