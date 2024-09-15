Kate Middleton blasted for ‘un-regal' cancer video approach

Kate Middleton has just been put on blast for the shocking approach she’s taken to her cancer on social media.

The accusation has been shared by royal commentator and author Richard Eden.

He weighed in on everything in one of his interviews with The Daily Mail.

The piece starts off by saying that Kate’s video “It showed Prince William and Catherine frolicking on the beach and in woods in Norfolk with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.”

“But the highly-stylised video certainly laid bare how radically different Prince William and Catherine’s approach to communications has become from the more traditional methods favoured by the King and Queen, and Queen Elizabeth before them.”

“Notably, while Catherine’s parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, are shown playing cards with their grandchildren at what appears to be Anmer Hall, the Prince and Princess’s home on the King’s Sandringham estate, King Charles and Queen Camilla are nowhere to be seen in the video.”

And with this, “some of the monarch’s friends are critical,” because as one spoke with the writer they admitted, “There’s no coincidence that the Middletons appear in it and not the King and Queen. I can assure you that Charles and Camilla will not be filmed kissing each other on a beach [as William and Catherine were] until hell freezes over. It’s distinctly un-regal.”