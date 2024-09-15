Rebel Wilson receives support from little daughter at 'The Deb' premiere

Rebel Wilson stepped out with her daughter, Royce, at the red-carpet event of the premier for The Deb at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival.

The 44-year-old Pitch Perfect star, who rocked a gorgeous purple gown at the event, posed for the camera with her one-year-old, who marked her red-carpet event debut at the Rob Thomson Hall.

Wilson has helmed the project, The Deb, marking her directorial debut for the musical comedy, however, she is facing legal issues as three of the movie’s producers have filed a case of defamation against her.

The Australian actress and producer shares her daughter with fiancée, Ramona Agruma, who they welcomed via a surrogate in November 2022.

In a conversation with PEOPLE magazine, Wilson expressed her sentiments over being a mother and embracing this new part of life.

Wilson recalled, “It shocks me how much she melts my heart, And when says, 'Mama?' Lately that's her new favorite word.”

“And that was her first word ever. It just, it melts you and you're like, "Aw." I thought I would be a strict parent, but apparently I'm the opposite,” she further noted.