 
Geo News

Pakistan cueists dominate in Snooker World Cup

Awais Munir, Asjad Iqbal qualify for pre-quarter finals after finishing on top of their group stage matches

By
Faizan Lakhani
|

September 15, 2024

Asjad Iqbal defeated Qatars Ali Alobaidli to maintain his lead in the group. — Facebook/Asjad Iqbal
Asjad Iqbal defeated Qatar's Ali Alobaidli to maintain his lead in the group. — Facebook/Asjad Iqbal

Pakistani cueists Awais Munir and Asjad Iqbal secured victories in their third matches without facing a single defeat and advanced to the Round of 16 at the Snooker World Cup in Mongolia.

Awais triumphed over Iran's Siyavosh Mozayani with a 3-1 scoreline. After losing the first frame, he made a brilliant comeback to win the next three frames consecutively. 

The frame scores favouring the cueist were 9-63, 78-34, 59-50, and 73-13. 

On the other hand, Asjad defeated Qatar's Ali Alobaidli to maintain his lead in the group. Asjad's frame scores were 59-36, 26-63, 58-19, and 70-58.

With an undefeated run in the group stage, both finished on top of their group stage to qualify for the pre-quarter finals.

On Saturday, In his first match, Asjad defeated Mongolia's Batarkhuu Naranhuu with a score of 3-0, the frames ending 71-38, 71-51, and 110-32.

In the second match, Asjad also triumphed over Japan’s Junji Miyazawa, again without dropping a frame, with scores of 68-18, 63-11, and 83-01.

Awais won his first match against Mongolia's Kash Uchjir, with frame scores of 60-17, 62-12, and 81-09.

In his second match, Awais defeated Oman's Hussain Al-Wati without losing a frame, with scores of 68-06, 10175-12, and 83-15.

Pakistan's Awais Munir, Asjad Iqbal begin Snooker World Cup with triumph
Pakistan's Awais Munir, Asjad Iqbal begin Snooker World Cup with triumph
One-Day Champions Cup: Hasnain's fifer helps Panthers defeat Dolphins
One-Day Champions Cup: Hasnain's fifer helps Panthers defeat Dolphins
Uganda holds funeral for murdered Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei
Uganda holds funeral for murdered Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei
WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo gets special GOAT jersey, tifo tribute for his latest milestone video
WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo gets special GOAT jersey, tifo tribute for his latest milestone
Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024: India defeat Pakistan to remain unbeaten
Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024: India defeat Pakistan to remain unbeaten
Messi set to return after two-month lay off
Messi set to return after two-month lay off
Stallions thrash Lions to register 133-run victory at Champions One-Day Cup
Stallions thrash Lions to register 133-run victory at Champions One-Day Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo creates history with one billion social media followers
Cristiano Ronaldo creates history with one billion social media followers