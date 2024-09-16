Nikki Glaser confesses life changing moment after Tom Brady Roast

Nikki Glaser confessed her life has changed completely after Tom Brady roast.



Speaking to People magazine at the BAFTA TV Tea Party in Beverly Hills on Saturday, September 14, the 40-year-old comedian recalled the Netflix viral roast of the retired NFL star and how it has shaped her life as well as her career.

"I did not know the magnitude of it. I knew that it was going to be a big moment of my career, but I didn't know that it would be the linchpin that I'll always reference that point as before and after the roast," she told the outlet.

Glaser went on to say, "In terms of my career, it feels like it's changed that drastically and I'm glad that I took it as seriously as I did. I didn't know it was going to be such a big deal, but I knew it'd be a big deal, so I just prepared so hard."

The stand up comedian admitted that she tried her best to play her part.

"I just put everything I had into it so that no matter what happened, I could say, 'Well, at least I did my best.' That's just how I approached it," she added.