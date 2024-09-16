Prince George, Charlotte Louis ‘despise' Prince William, Kate Middleton's parenting

Prince Geroge, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis reportedly have a lot of qualms with Prince William and Kate Middleton’s approach to parenting.

The news has been brought to light in a report by GoodtoKnow, and per their findings this rule is something that is ‘despised’ in the Kensington household.

According to sources this is in relation to iPad use within the royal household.

During the insider’s interview with Us Weekly they admitted that, between Prince William and Kate, “Neither like the idea of putting an iPad on in front of the kids.”

“As two people who grew up without gadgets for entertainment, they're firm believers in toys, outdoor play, and encouraging an active imagination.”

The couple have even been candid in public about their desire to limit and control the screentime their kids have.

Back at BAFTA the future King and Queen admitted that they were trying tirelessly to “regulate” their kids time on their devices in order to be “careful” with their usage.