 
Geo News

Sania Mirza gives a sneak peek into her life with selfies

Sania posts thread of photos which include a selfie with her son and a couple of mirror selfies

By
Sports Desk
|

September 17, 2024

Indias former tennis player Sania Mirza. — Instagram/@mirzasaniar
India's former tennis player Sania Mirza. — Instagram/@mirzasaniar

India's former tennis player Sania Mirza, who is not only known for her skills as a sportsperson but also for her social media updates, shared updates about her life by posting a number of selfies.

Taking to Instagram, Sania posted a thread of photos which included a selfie with her son Izhaan Mirza Malik and a couple of mirror selfies. 

"Places change but selfies remain," the 37-year-old wrote on the photo-and-video sharing app.

In the first picture, the athlete could be seen posing with her son while sitting in a car.

In the next couple of photos, Sania could be seen showing off her cute outfits while standing in front of a mirror. The tennis star looked radiant wearing an all-black dress with her hair tied in a bun.

Meanwhile, in the other picture, she wore a brown button down shirt and paired it with a black skirt. She accessorised the outfit with a belt and minimal jewellery.

In one of the pictures, the mother of one could be seen pouting while taking a selfie.

As soon as she posted on the social media app, her fans and followers bombarded her with love.

